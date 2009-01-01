Home | World | Africa | Rutanhire declared national hero

The President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Robert Mugabe has conferred a national hero status on the late Peter Clever George Rutanhire.

The conferment of a national hero status on Runtanhire was announced by the Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo today.

Rutanhire who was also a Zanu PF Politburio member died early Saturday at Karanda Mission Hospital in Mt Darwin after succumbing to renal failure.

He was aged 68.

The Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Province, Advocate Martin Dinha who visited Tizoro farm in Centenary today accompanied by provincial service chiefs called on Zimbabweans to celebrate the legacy left behind by the liberation war icon.

Speaking on behalf of Chitepo School of Ideology which Rutanhire headed, the deputy director of the institution, Munyaradzi Machacha said they have lost a true revolutionary and charismatic leader.

In separate interviews, a cross section of people said despite his status as liberation war icon, Rutanhire remained humble and principled in defence of the gains of independence.

Rutanhire is survived by three wives, Susan, Safire and Sofia and eight children.

Mourners are gathered at Tizoro farm in Centenary and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa