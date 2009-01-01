Home | World | Africa | Warrant of arrest for Musakwa

Forgotten veteran gospel musician Elias Musakwa was issued with a warrant of arrest for failing to appear before the court.

Musakwa, 48, was issued with the warrant of arrest by Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko.

He is being charged with threats of future violence.

Musakwa is being alleged to have threatened Kennedy Mudukuti

Allegations are that sometime in September last year, Kennedy lodged a complaint with the police against Musakwa saying he was making noise by holding functions at his house.

It is alleged that, responding to the complaint, the police warned Musakwa since he was risking being arrested for criminal nuisance.

Musakwa was warned by the police to stop making noise during his functions as he was disturbing other people's peace.

This did not go down well with Musakwa who on October 19 approached Kennedy at his gate and allegedly threatened to shoot him if he continued complaining to the police.

Musakwa is alleged to have told Kennedy that he would kill him together with his father if they continued to disturb his musical functions.

Fearing for his life, Kennedy then took the matter to the police leading to Musakwa's arrest.

