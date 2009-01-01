Home | World | Africa | Grace Mugabe assault case 'not over'
Warrant of arrest for Musakwa
SA white party calls for inquiry into Grace Mugabe's immunity

Grace Mugabe assault case 'not over'



  • 7 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The mother of Gabriella Engels - the 20-year-old South African model who has accused Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe of assaulting her - says their campaign for justice is not over, despite the fact that the South African government has given her diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal prosecution, Johannesburg-based Eyewitness News reports.

"The citizens of this country don't matter to them [the South African government], as long as they can keep their allies happy and keep the political roles opened for themselves, it doesn't matter," Debbie Engels is quoted as saying.

"Our legal team is not just going to leave it at that," she added.

Gabriella Engels laid a complaint of assault against Mrs Mugabe, 52, after accusing her of "beating the hell out of me" in a hotel in Sandton, an upmarket suburb north of Johannesburg, on 13 August.

However, South Africa's government gave her diplomatic immunity, allowing her to return home with her husband, Robert Mugabe, after a summit of regional leaders in South Africa.

Mr Mugabe and Mrs Mugabe have not yet commented on the controversy.

The South African government's decision came in a notice from International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, published in the Government Gazette on Sunday.

"I hereby recognise the immunities and privileges of the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Grace Mugabe," she said.

A lawyer for Ms Engels told the BBC that they were planning to challenge the immunity decision in court.

Willie Spies said he would argue that the first lady should not have been given special treatment as she had been in South Africa on private business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Grace Mugabe assault case 'not over'
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 356