African governments should create environment for business to invest in infrastructure
- 2 hours ago
- 1
- 0
"I have no doubt that despite the daunting challenges that we experience as a continent when it comes to addressing the infrastructure deficit, we shall overcome if governments are working effectively together with the private sector. But it is important for the government to define its role clearly. The role of government must remain to provide a business environment that creates confidence and trust, as well as opportunities for the private sector to invest in infrastructure development," said Mutati.
He added that government should not monopolise investment in infrastructure but should make it its responsibility and priority to remove the burden that is created by bureaucracy on the private sector.
"It is crucial for government to generate mechanisms and instruments aimed at enhancing the appetite of the private sector to invest in infrastructure development projects. These include credit enhancement and credit contingency guarantees which should go a long way in minimising the level of risks. The private and public sectors should share these risks for the benefit of all in the continent," said Mutati
Mutati added that decisive political leadership across the continent was important in order to attract investment in infrastructure. He cited the example of the thriving energy sector in Zambia which attracted private investments after the government decided to liberalise it.
Distributed by APO on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles