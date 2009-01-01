Home | World | Africa | The irrationality of it all
Mujuru, Tsvangirai in alliance deadlock
War vets meets Mugabe again

The irrationality of it all



  • 2 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Every society demands progress and those that lead it must continually demonstrate not only their competence, but their moral obligation and self responsibility to do whatever it takes to enhance the quality of life and the plight of citizens.

Every society  naturally demands development and the continual judgement of its leaders in their ability to create that development.

Every society demands accountability of those who lead it so that they stay on track and do not abuse the privileges and the powers given to them to allow them to lead.

When all these are not in place, are either flouted or disregarded, every society has the  obligation to do whatever is necessary to  replace those who have failed to lead.

Without this societies regress and underdevelop. Poverty and underdevelopment become the consequences.

In my opinion no citizen in their right mind can support a leadership which has repeatedly failed and demonstrated it's inability and incompetence in all spheres.

There is no way our society can become viable until we elect a new leadership and create a new narrative.

The question is are those we are expecting to take over able to grasp the depth and extent of the enormous responsibility of creating a new society in Zimbabwe?

Do they have the depth the integrity the morals the competence and the intention and motivation to create the Zimbabwe we imagine?

Can politics of contestation for seats and positions at all costs even at the expense of unity instead of contestation of ideas deliver?

God help Zimbabwe!

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

The irrationality of it all
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 360