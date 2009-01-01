WATCH: Mnangagwa poisoning joke, Jonathan Moyo says police should investigate
While other people have joked about the incident that saw Mnangagwa being airlifted to a hospital in South Africa a week ago, Zanu-PF spin-doctor professor Jonathan Moyo yesterday suggested that police should investigate the matter since a 'crime was committed'.
Moyo's tweet reads: "The claim that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned means a crime was committed. Police should investigate the claim & crime!"
