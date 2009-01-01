Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa poisoning joke, Jonathan Moyo says police should investigate
New suburb for Bulawayo
SADC should be more pro-active

WATCH: Mnangagwa poisoning joke, Jonathan Moyo says police should investigate



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Some Zimbabweans have seen the funny side of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged ice cream poisoning, watch video below:

While other people have joked about the incident that saw Mnangagwa being airlifted to a hospital in South Africa a week ago, Zanu-PF spin-doctor professor Jonathan Moyo yesterday suggested that police should investigate the matter since a 'crime was committed'.
 
Moyo's tweet reads: "The claim that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned means a crime was committed. Police should investigate the claim & crime!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

WATCH: Mnangagwa poisoning joke, Jonathan Moyo says police should investigate
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 405