Anti-Grace Mugabe war vet leader wears another protest T-shirt
The shirt bears the message "Elimination By Whatever Means and Methods Will Not Stop Us. 1-2=It Cant."
Reached for comment, Matemadanda said the message contained on the shirt was not directed at any particular person.
"I just bought that shirt in Mbare mubhero rekuMozambique (I bought the shirt from second-hand clothing section of Mbare)," Matemadanda said.
Queried why it had the initials ZNLWVA - the war veterans association - Matemadanda said it was a "mere coincidence."
"Whatever. Deduce what you want to deduce from it, it's up to you," he said.
This comes after the firebrand war veterans' leader was released from police custody on Saturday after handing himself voluntarily to police on Thursday last week. He was charged for contravening Section 30 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) and also undermining the authority of or insulting the president as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the same law.
The war veterans' association's secretary-general wore a T-Shirt whose words chided First Lady Grace Mugabe for failing in her parenting duties towards her children, Chatunga Bellarmine and Robert Junior.
The arrest saw him spend two nights behind bars before he was granted bail on Saturday by Harare provincial magistrate Elisha Singano who ruled that Matemadanda was a proper candidate for bail.
The defence counsel immediately made notice that they would be making an application to challenge the grounds of their client's arrest.
The matter was remanded to September 1.
