Customer Experience and Service Delivery Symposium on cards

Zim's services delivery under spotlight as the The Zimbabwe Customer Experience and Service Delivery Symposium is set. The Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) in partnership with Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) will be co-hosting the event that is penciled for August 30th in the capital.

According to the organizers the meeting will bring new insights into effective service delivery in both the public and private sectors.

"The conference will set a stage for an inclusive framework that will help improve service delivery across all sectors of the economy.

"It will bring together the corporate community and Government departments to discuss on the service delivery status of Zimbabwe at a macro level and find out ways on how best to improve the status quo.

"Our speakers will shift your paradigms, challenge your assumptions, and spark new insights on customer experience," said the Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Customer Management, Dr. Ricky Harris.

Delegates expected to attend the event include directors, CEOs, general managers, policy makers, Local Authorities, departmental heads from public and private sectors, contact centre and customer service personnel.

The thrust of the Customer Experience and Service Delivery Symposium is in line with Government-led initiatives to enhance the efficiencies of state entities and local authorities.

Government, through the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is undertaking several economic reforms in the context of Ease of Doing Business to transform the business environment to be more transparent, fair, honest, cost effective and competitive.

This should ultimately project Zimbabwe as a competitive investment destination, hence attract the much needed foreign direct investment and economic transformation.

The current reform processes involve the amendment of any regulations that are deemed to be a hindrance to business growth.

And with specific reference to 'customer experience', the Government is also in the process of promulgating a Consumer Protection law, which will provide for the setting up of an effective and efficient national complaints handling body.

Speakers will include Honorable Minister for Information, Communication and Technology and Courier Services Supa Mandiwanzira who will be also guest of honor, Ambassador Mary Sibusisiwe Mubi, senior principal director in the Department of Public Affairs and Knowledge Management in the Office of the President and Cabinet; Denny Marandure CEO of ZOL, Rosemary Siyachitema Executive Director of Consumer Council of Zimbabwe; Memory Nguwi and Reuben Gwatidzo president of Information Society Initiatives Trust among others.

The significance of a Customer Experience and Service Delivery Symposium is critical insofar as increasing competition has made it more difficult for organisations – both public and private – to retain customers against the backdrop of shrinking disposable income.

The Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) is a globally-recognised customer service and call center professional board, which carries out a series of customer-centric conferences across Africa. Other events hosted in the country include the Customer Service Week which is tabled to run from the 2nd to the 6th of October 2017.This will include a Breakfast meeting on the 4th of October 2017 where the Customer Satisfaction Index for all sectors will be presented. The Annual Service Excellence Awards to be held on the 30th of October will be the the highlight of the year.

