What you need to know before your embark on your safari adventure

Embarking on a Safari Adventure is a once in a lifetime endeavour. The wildlife found in Tanzania is majestic and beautiful. It's no wonder that so many people dedicate their lives to documenting it - but you don't need to be a national geographic photographer or a zoologist; you can be a curious individual, a family, or a honeymooning couple. Whoever you are, you too can experience the African wild and bear witness to the animals that live there. Here's what you need to know before you go:

1. When You Should Go

The general answer here is "anytime". The wildlife will live and be there to see all year round. When you should go depends on what you want to see, your budget, and when you are available to go. The mass migration of wildebeest occurs from December until March, for instance. There are also two rainy seasons, the masika rains which occur from mid-March until May and the myuli rains, which occur from November to December (and sometimes stretch into January). Rainy seasons, however, don't mean that those months aren't good times to visit.

2. What You Can See

The wildlife you can see depends on when and where in Tanzania you go. The highlight, of course, are the "Big Five:" elephants, buffalo, lions, leopards, and black rhinos, all of which are native to Tanzania. Most can be found in the Serengeti, however, there are various places to explore. The highlight would have to be the Great Migration of the Wildebeest, or gnus. Every year over 1.5 million of them migrate north-west during May or June. This remarkable sight is one of the "Seven Wonders of the Natural World" and should not be missed. If you don't like the crowds, there is still plenty to see.



3. Preparing for Your Safari

A Tanzania safari is perfect to embark on your adventure. An entire third of the country is protected, which amounts to 14 national parks as well as being home to 1/5 of Africa's large mammals. Choose a custom tour that ticks off all the sights that you want to see, at a time when you can see them. These tours typically have water, coffee, and snacks.

4. Be Careful!

The point of the safari is to come close to exotic animals outside of a zoo. Do not attempt to touch these animals for your own safety, as well as out of respect for the animals. Tours are typically not responsible for any injury to your person, and so consider the nature of the tour itself. Always listen to the guide and be respectful of the nature around you.

Safari adventures are amazing; they're even better in Tanzania, where after the safari you can explore the rest of the country from Mt Kilimanjaro to the crystal blue beaches in Zanzibar. No matter what kind of vacation you are looking to have in this beautiful country, a honeymoon, an adventure, or a family outing, Tanzania will deliver.