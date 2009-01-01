Man demands 75c sex
- 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The seniors are accused of now hiring thugs to attack the newcomers.
"Mambuya aya anotirova achiti tinovatorera varume. Saka uyu anogona kunge akatumigwa vakomana nevanhu vaakarova.
A senior sex worker admitted there was a rift between the two generations adding that the younger sex workers were charging as little as 50 cents, hence taking most of the clients.
"Haa ini ndinorova, vana ivava vari kudhingura maprice zvekuti varikutora varume vese. Unoguma wava kutoshandira 50 cents husiku wese nekuda kwavo."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles