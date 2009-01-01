Home | World | Africa | Man demands 75c sex
Lobola conman convicted
Simon Muzenda's wife dies

Man demands 75c sex



  • 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The newcomers claimed that they were constantly attacked by senior sex workers on accusations of pushing them out of business.

The seniors are accused of now hiring thugs to attack the newcomers.

"Mambuya aya anotirova achiti tinovatorera varume. Saka uyu anogona kunge akatumigwa vakomana nevanhu vaakarova.

"Vari kuti ivo havachawani ma clients nekuda kwedu saka nguva zhinji vanotirova hamheno vanoda kuti tishandira kupi," revealed one of the 'junior' sex workers.

A senior sex worker admitted there was a rift between the two generations adding that the younger sex workers were charging as little as 50 cents, hence taking most of the clients.

"Haa ini ndinorova, vana ivava vari kudhingura maprice zvekuti varikutora varume vese. Unoguma wava kutoshandira 50 cents husiku wese nekuda kwavo."

express-links-money-tranasfers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Man demands 75c sex
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 391