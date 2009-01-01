Home | World | Africa | Man demands 75c sex

The newcomers claimed that they were constantly attacked by senior sex workers on accusations of pushing them out of business.

The seniors are accused of now hiring thugs to attack the newcomers.

"Mambuya aya anotirova achiti tinovatorera varume. Saka uyu anogona kunge akatumigwa vakomana nevanhu vaakarova.

"Vari kuti ivo havachawani ma clients nekuda kwedu saka nguva zhinji vanotirova hamheno vanoda kuti tishandira kupi," revealed one of the 'junior' sex workers.

A senior sex worker admitted there was a rift between the two generations adding that the younger sex workers were charging as little as 50 cents, hence taking most of the clients.

"Haa ini ndinorova, vana ivava vari kudhingura maprice zvekuti varikutora varume vese. Unoguma wava kutoshandira 50 cents husiku wese nekuda kwavo."

