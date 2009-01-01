Home | World | Africa | Simon Muzenda's wife dies

WIFE to the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, Maud, has died.

She was 88.

Amai Muzenda died at Avenues Clinic in Harare this afternoon.

Her son Tongai Muzenda confirmed the sad news.

"She died today at the Avenues Clinic. Her body has been taken to a funeral parlour," he said.

Muzenda said his mother had been in and out of hospital for weeks.

Details to follow....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa