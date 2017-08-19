COSATU raps SA govt for granting Grace diplomatic immunity
- 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Congress of South African Trade Unions condemns the decision by the Department of International Relations (Dirco) Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity following her assault of a young South African woman.
"While we agree that government has every right to maintain healthy relations with our neighbouring countries but this should not be done at the expense of South African citizens. We cannot allow the political anarchy and vandalism of the Mugabe led administration in Zimbabwe to be imported into our country."
COSATU said Grace Mugabe should be banned from ever coming into this country. Our government's camouflaged surrender and cowardice is shameful. We are turning into a Banana republic very fast because of our government's misdirected idealism.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles