Home | World | Africa | Nothing to show for Zimbabwean diamonds, says Chimene
Grace Mugabe debacle depicts the struggle between legal positivism and political realism
Hubby jailed for marrying off wife

Nothing to show for Zimbabwean diamonds, says Chimene



  • 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Diamond mining at Chiadzwa did not benefit Manicaland Province, but brought problems like environmental degradation and potential health challenges owing to chemicals used by the miners, Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene has said.

She told The Herald Eastern Edition that Manicaland had nothing tangible to show for diamonds being mined in the province. Minister Chimene said infrastructure in the province was dilapidated and needed urgent rehabilitation.

"We may have benefited as a nation, especially as some of the money was used to recapitalise different sectors of the economy, but as the custodians of the mineral, we did not get anything tangible," she said.

"Roads, schools and hospitals are in a very bad state, yet diamonds would be mined and transported to Harare without even repairing the same roads that the transporters used.

"Our provincial hospital is in shambles. Our schools do not have critical amenities, while roads are almost impassable in some parts, yet we were producing a mineral that had the potential to get the wheels of the national economy turning.

"Our people are devastated. They needed to see something tangible from the diamonds. I am also very disappointed."

Minister Chimene said companies that were extracting diamonds before the coming in of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) last year had failed to meet the Government requirement of establishing Community Share Ownership Trust schemes.

She said only Mbada met part of the requirements.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nothing to show for Zimbabwean diamonds, says Chimene
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 421