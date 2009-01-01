Home | World | Africa | Macheso sings Zimdancehall
For the first time in the history of his music, sungura musician, Alick Macheso has confirmed that a Zimdancehall song will feature his forthcoming album titled: 'Anebhora Ndiye Anomakwa.

Macheso promised his fans that they should look out for the new album before the end of the year.

Band member and dancer, Selemani Mupochi, popularly known as Majuicy, said it has never been difficult to switch from Borrowdale dance to Zimdancehall dances on stage.

Macheso unveiled his 10th album 'Tsoka Dzerwendo last year which sold 100 000 copies in the first week of its release.

