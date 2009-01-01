Home | World | Africa | Man murdered over a razor blade
Man murdered over a razor blade



An 18-year-old Zvishavane man has appeared in court on allegations of murder after a misunderstanding over a razor blade.

Descent Maposa was not asked to plead to the allegations of murder when he appeared before Zvishavane magistrate, Mr Archie Wochiwunga.

Allegations against the accused are that last Sunday, Maposa and the now deceased Menshevick Goromondo Moyo were at a local clothing store in Zvishavane's town centre when they had a misunderstanding over a razor blade.

It is the state's case that during the argument, Maposa stabbed Moromondo with an unidentified object on the back resulting in his death.

Further allegations are that there are witnesses who saw Maposa committing the offence.

