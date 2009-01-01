Colls Ndlovu (aka Mncumbatha) accurately predicted the Ndebele king

In an article published in 2012 right here on #undefined.xiqq">Bulawayo24.com, historian Colls Ndlovu (aka Mncumbatha) accurately predicted that Bulelani Lobengula would be crowned the future Ndebele king:#undefined.xiqq">Ndebele Kingdom: Who should be crowned Ndebele King - Bulawayo24 News

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.