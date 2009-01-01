English made easy by the Language Coach - November English exams study corner

Hello to all our O 'Level candidates for 2017. I am here to give you some handy hints on how to come out with a straight A for your Zimsec O'Levels. This week we shall look at how to write a speech. For those writing next week I shall start with general tips, for exam writing which were published earlier in the year.

ENGLISH STUDY TIPS

- Buy a dictionary for word meaning and spelling.

- Buy the Zimsec Green Book for revision.

- Avoid purchasing the pirated version from the street which may have errors because it is not the original.

- This also promotes the defrauding of Zimsec through infringement of copyright.

- English language revision is made up of practice work in text books such as Step Ahead Book 3 by Shimmer Chinodya which has excellent remedial exercises.

- Do past papers by yourself.

- Mark the past papers yourself

- Take English extra lessons.

- One on one lessons are better than those in a class set up.

- Lessons in a small group are also an advantage.

- Ensure that teachers for remedial lessons have the correct qualifications and teach at a regular formal school.

- Beware of bogus teachers who have never seen the door of a teacher's college but are totally clueless and want to make a quick buck.

- Join the local library and read widely to build good vocabulary and composition skills.

- Spent hours usually used on activities such as social networking to read the newspaper,magazines and novels to improve spelling,grammar,sentence construction,vocabulary and composition.

- Do all given homework unless you plan to fail.

- Know the English Language syllabus.

- Currently, Paper One is Free Composition in Section A and Guided Composition in Section B.

- Paper two which is now marked by computer is made up of comprehension and summary in Section A and Register in Section B.

- Know how to master the skills required in each section.

- If registered to write as an external student make sure that the college involved has it's house in order.

- Practise your English by taking part in activities that help improve your writing.

E.g Write a letter to a rural friend or family member using snail mail.

Write a book review.

Write a speech for a school function.

Write a report for your club or sport.

Write an article for the school magazine.

Write a short story for the school publication.

- Make your dictionary your best friend.

- Write as many past papers as you can.

- If you are a repeat student who keeps getting D's while studying alone it's time to get the help of a teacher or that D will never change.

- Time yourself as you write past papers.

- Paper One is one and a half hours,Paper Two is two hours.

- Find someone to mark your essays.

- Work hard to pass your English because it is a mandatory requirement for proceeding to A 'Level.

HOW TO WRITE A SPEECH

- Always greet the audience in the first sentence.

- Give opening remarks.

- Write in paragraphs.

- You may use any tense in English.

- You may use the first person e.g. I, we, us, etc.

- You may quote famous people.

- Give closing remarks.

- Expand on points given.

- Write about three quarters of a page.

Use correct grammar.

