English made easy by the Language Coach - November English exams study corner

ENGLISH STUDY TIPS
- Buy a dictionary for word meaning and spelling.
- Buy the Zimsec Green Book for revision.
- Avoid purchasing the pirated version from the street which may have errors because it is not the original.
- This also promotes the defrauding of Zimsec through infringement of copyright.
- English language revision is made up of practice work in text books such as Step Ahead Book 3 by Shimmer Chinodya which has excellent remedial exercises.
- Do past papers by yourself.
- Mark the past papers yourself
- Take English extra lessons.
- One on one lessons are better than those in a class set up.
- Lessons in a small group are also an advantage.
- Ensure that teachers for remedial lessons have the correct qualifications and teach at a regular formal school.
- Beware of bogus teachers who have never seen the door of a teacher's college but are totally clueless and want to make a quick buck.
- Join the local library and read widely to build good vocabulary and composition skills.
- Spent hours usually used on activities such as social networking to read the newspaper,magazines and novels to improve spelling,grammar,sentence construction,vocabulary and composition.
- Do all given homework unless you plan to fail.
- Know the English Language syllabus.
- Currently, Paper One is Free Composition in Section A and Guided Composition in Section B.
- Paper two which is now marked by computer is made up of comprehension and summary in Section A and Register in Section B.
- Know how to master the skills required in each section.
- If registered to write as an external student make sure that the college involved has it's house in order.
- Practise your English by taking part in activities that help improve your writing.
E.g Write a letter to a rural friend or family member using snail mail.
Write a book review.
Write a speech for a school function.
Write a report for your club or sport.
Write an article for the school magazine.
Write a short story for the school publication.
- Make your dictionary your best friend.
- Write as many past papers as you can.
- If you are a repeat student who keeps getting D's while studying alone it's time to get the help of a teacher or that D will never change.
- Time yourself as you write past papers.
- Paper One is one and a half hours,Paper Two is two hours.
- Find someone to mark your essays.
- Work hard to pass your English because it is a mandatory requirement for proceeding to A 'Level.
HOW TO WRITE A SPEECH
- Always greet the audience in the first sentence.
- Give opening remarks.
- Write in paragraphs.
- You may use any tense in English.
- You may use the first person e.g. I, we, us, etc.
- You may quote famous people.
- Give closing remarks.
- Expand on points given.
- Write about three quarters of a page.
Use correct grammar.
