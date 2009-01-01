Home | World | Africa | Man faces jail for selling wife's car

A LOCAL businessman has been ordered by the courts to restitute his wife's vehicle, which he sold without her consent, or face a five-month jail stint.

Irvin Chinowaita, who resides at Cottage 1, Nyazura, was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He was initially sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment, but five months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, with the other five suspended on condition that he restitutes the value of the vehicle.

Chinowaita was charged with unreasonable disposal of household property in violation of Section 4 as read with Section 3(1) (k) of the Domestic Violence Act.

It was the State's case that Chinowaita drove off with the vehicle on July 10 at around 7am, while she took a bath, and disposed of it.

The vehicle - valued at $4 500 - belonged to his wife.

Nothing was recovered.

