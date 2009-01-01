Failure of governance affects all communities, no one is spared
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Zimbabwe's economy is no doubt Agro- based and every sector of business is entirely intertwined to this status qou. The white commercial and communal farmers both produced enough to sell and export.
Land reform in Zimbabwe officially began in 1980 with the signing of the Lancaster House Agreement, as an effort to more equitably distribute land between black subsistence farmers and white Zimbabweans of European ancestry, who had traditionally enjoyed superior political and economic status.
The programme's targets were intended to alter the ethnic balance of land ownership. Inequalities in land ownership were inflated by a growing overpopulation problem, depletion of over-utilised tracts, and escalating poverty in subsistence areas parallel with the under-utilisation of land on commercial farms. However, the predominantly white commercial sector also provided a livelihood for over 30% of the paid workers. The land question continued to be a subject of debate both in parliament and the communities.
I would like to take a critical look at what the Zanu PF government did when it revisited the land question so as to strike the balance between the state land and the white commercial farmers. Though I cannot take anything away from that noble idea to empower the black masses. I believe on the other hand that the re- distribution of the land was emotionally and haphazardly carried out by Cde Robert Mugabe's government and used it as a springbox to garner more support of his fading political party and clinging on to power. It only benefited a few individuals and greed politicians.
In 1997 the late Dr Chenjarai Hunzvi leader of the ex combatants and war veterans forced Cde Robert Mugabe to release some money to compensate the war veterans. The President and his government failed to control the war veterans and they vowed to meet him head on. They promised to march to the state house to confront Mugabe himself so that he could solve their problems. Mugabe was later pressurised to release $50 000 each for a war veteran in order to quell their problems.
Unfortunately that was when the Zimbabwean dollar hit the lowest mark and tumbled against the American dollar because that money was not budgeted for.
Mugabe's government faced a tirade of challenges and political instability. This followed the formation of (MDC) Movement for Democratic Change led by former Trade Unionist Mr Morgan Tsvangirayi and the party was launched in 1999 September.
That was one good example of poor governance and mal-administration faced by Zimbabwe when it failed to foresee the impending challenges of not attending to such very important issues of governance and it negatively affected the farmers, their communities and the industry at large. The economy got worse as farm invasion escalated throughout the country.
Industry production started performing below par and huge loses were recorded.
Money in the government was being corruptly used and funds embezzelment was the order of the day. A very good example is a case of the late former Minister of Agriculture Kumbirayi Kangai who stole from the GMB parastatal and was let scotfree.
Good governance is an indeterminate term used in the international development literature to describe how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources. Governance is "the process of decision-making and the process by which decisions are implemented (or not implemented)". The term governance can apply to corporate, international, national, local governance or to the interactions between other sectors of society.
The concept of "good governance" often emerges as a model to compare ineffective economies or political bodies with viable economies and political bodies.
The concept centers on the responsibility of governments and governing bodies to meet the needs of the masses as opposed to select groups in society.
Good governance is a tenet of democracy and it is the prerogative task of the government to implement it. From that period until now, we have experienced poor governance through poor economic policies, corruption and lack of trust which has grossly affected every facet of industry and commerce.
Feedback
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @leokoni
Whatsapp - +27747402042
Email - konileonard606@gmail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles