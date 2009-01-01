Home | World | Africa | Mthwakazi Queens in UK to remember Entembeni Old People's home

Mthwakazi Queens UK (MQUK), a U.K. based female empowerment organisation is celebrating its phenomenal success by hosting a Christmas extravaganza in Birmingham, UK.

On the night, the women who affectionately call each other 'queens' will also be fund raising for a Christmas gift for the city elderly at Entembeni Old People's home in the surbub of Luveve.

The night will be graced by prominent UK-based Zimbabwean speakers; Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, a popular social commentator and Broadcast Journalist. Hanani Nqo, founder of FroSister and Duchess Cleo an expert relationship coach will speak on empowerment and overcoming barriers. Also gracing the occasion will be Facebook sensation social commentator Thamu OkaGwayi Moyo who will jet in from Canada. ZIMMA Awards 2014 winner and Bulawayo born musician Afrobeats queen Tsungai Tsikirai will performing with her powerful live band will stir the nostalgia by providing the main entertainment. On the decks will be UK's rocking Dj Lewis Shaka.

MQUK is currently enjoying a 25% increase in prospective membership within the last 3 months. The Founder of the organisation, Sazini Malaba a visionary entrepreneur attributes this astronomic rise in interest in MQUK to its newly reformed bereavement support program and the unique car buying scheme. Malaba said "The Mthwakazi Queens UK will always thrive to support the less privildged and forgotten people in Bulawayo and Matabeleland. "I'm urging people to come and support our event, come and dance for the elderly to have a special Christmas treat this December. To donate to Entembeni cause please deposit to Mthwakazi Community account (Sort Code 200864, Account No 60247278).

There will be lots and lots of competitions, raffles and hampers to be won. To buy tickets, please call/text/Whatsapp 07904050931 or 07894 504484.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa