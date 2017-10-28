Zim hip hop awards - I am Hip hop!
- 3 hours ago
- 1
- 0
Date: Saturday 9 December 2017
Venue : Academy of Music (BULAWAYO)
Time : 8pm till late (red carpet 6pm to 7.30pm)
Submissions
- 11september 2017 to 27october 2017
- No submission no nomination
ZHHA17 LAUNCH PARTY
- Venue :club connect
- Date : Saturday 28 october 2017
- Dress code :smart casual
- Style : red carpet
- Performances by MR KATA ,T1NDA,POY.
THE HIP HOP AWARDS WEEK
This year ZHHA17 Will take a different approach during the build up to the event, we have decided to theme our build up as THE HIP HOP AWARDS WEEK. Which is a list of events that will take place prior to the awards and will include a lot of activity not only for artists but fashion designers, bloggers, celebs and socialites.
Buy an advance ticket to the Zim hip hop awards and access all events as from the 6th of December to the 9th of December 2017 or free.
- Monday 4 Dec - ZHHA17 press conference
- Tuesday 5 Dec - Free day
- Wednesday 6 Dec - the peoples choice concert (charity event)
- Thursday 7 Dec - Hip hop fashion show
- Friday 8 Dec - All white hip hop party
- Saturday 9 Dec - Zim hip hop awards 2017 main event and after party
ZHHA17 Main event Performances Dec 9 (LIST TO BE RELEASED SOON)
Zim hip hop awards 2017 Criteria
To be nominated for the 2017 Zim Hip Hop Awards ,an artists music has to have been played on any local Radio stations from the previous cycle of 1 NOVEMBER 2016 which ends on the 27th of OCTOBER 2017. Apart from radio an artist can also get nomination if they have officially released their material on public media either print ,visual and online media. 3 credible local performances. Supporting documents are required eg, newspaper articles, flyers , posters, video links and other evidence to show release of material .
Submissions
- to begin on 11 SEPTEMBER 2017 to 27th of October 2017
- Include the artist's biography and publicity pictures, artist's contact details which can be emailed to
- Contact us : +263775459562, +263772479352
- Address : kwame mall stand number 106 for all Harare submissions.
- for any enquiries regarding the event please email : info@zimhiphopawards.co.zw or visit our our website www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw
- artists out of Harare and in the diaspora will submit online on the following email add: submit@zimhiphopawards.co.zw
- entry forms available on our website (free download).
Categories
1. Best Male
2. Best Female
3. Best Collaboration
4. Best Hip-Hop Group
5. Best Producer
6. Best dressed male and female (Chosen on the night of awards).
7. Best New Comer
8. Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop
9. Best Album
10. Best Promoter
11. Best Diaspora
12. Best Radio DJ
13. Best Club DJ
14. Best Gospel Act
15. Best Dance Crew
16. Best Dance Solo
17. Best underground
18. Best Media - ONLINE
19. Best media - T.V
20. Best media -JOURNALIST/PRINT
21. Best hip hop free style artist
22. Song of the year
23. Video Of The Year
24. Best hip hop hustle.
25. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)
26. PEOPLES' CHOICE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles