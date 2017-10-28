Home | World | Africa | Zim hip hop awards - I am Hip hop!

I AM HIP HOP

The awards will take place on the 9th of December in Bulawayo for the first time in 7 years under the theme '', which is a push for artists to embrace their identity and push the culture forward .

Date: Saturday 9 December 2017

Venue : Academy of Music (BULAWAYO)

Time : 8pm till late (red carpet 6pm to 7.30pm)

Submissions

- 11september 2017 to 27october 2017

- No submission no nomination

ZHHA17 LAUNCH PARTY

- Venue :club connect

- Date : Saturday 28 october 2017

- Dress code :smart casual

- Style : red carpet

- Performances by MR KATA ,T1NDA,POY.

THE HIP HOP AWARDS WEEK

This year ZHHA17 Will take a different approach during the build up to the event, we have decided to theme our build up as THE HIP HOP AWARDS WEEK. Which is a list of events that will take place prior to the awards and will include a lot of activity not only for artists but fashion designers, bloggers, celebs and socialites.

The hip hop awards week program:Buy an advance ticket to the Zim hip hop awards and access all events as from the 6th of December to the 9th of December 2017 or free.

- Monday 4 Dec - ZHHA17 press conference

- Tuesday 5 Dec - Free day

- Wednesday 6 Dec - the peoples choice concert (charity event)

- Thursday 7 Dec - Hip hop fashion show

- Friday 8 Dec - All white hip hop party

- Saturday 9 Dec - Zim hip hop awards 2017 main event and after party

ZHHA17 Main event Performances Dec 9 (LIST TO BE RELEASED SOON)

Zim hip hop awards 2017 Criteria

To be nominated for the 2017 Zim Hip Hop Awards ,an artists music has to have been played on any local Radio stations from the previous cycle of 1 NOVEMBER 2016 which ends on the 27th of OCTOBER 2017. Apart from radio an artist can also get nomination if they have officially released their material on public media either print ,visual and online media. 3 credible local performances. Supporting documents are required eg, newspaper articles, flyers , posters, video links and other evidence to show release of material .

Submissions

- to begin on 11 SEPTEMBER 2017 to 27th of October 2017

- Include the artist's biography and publicity pictures, artist's contact details which can be emailed to

- Contact us : +263775459562, +263772479352

- Address : kwame mall stand number 106 for all Harare submissions.

- for any enquiries regarding the event please email : info@zimhiphopawards.co.zw or visit our our website www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw

- artists out of Harare and in the diaspora will submit online on the following email add: submit@zimhiphopawards.co.zw

- entry forms available on our website (free download).

Categories

1. Best Male

2. Best Female

3. Best Collaboration

4. Best Hip-Hop Group

5. Best Producer

6. Best dressed male and female (Chosen on the night of awards).

7. Best New Comer

8. Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

9. Best Album

10. Best Promoter

11. Best Diaspora

12. Best Radio DJ

13. Best Club DJ

14. Best Gospel Act

15. Best Dance Crew

16. Best Dance Solo

17. Best underground

18. Best Media - ONLINE

19. Best media - T.V

20. Best media -JOURNALIST/PRINT

21. Best hip hop free style artist

22. Song of the year

23. Video Of The Year

24. Best hip hop hustle.

25. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)

26. PEOPLES' CHOICE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa