Drink Driving: Car crash claims two on the spot (PHOTOS)

Two people died when a speeding Honda Fit they were travelling in overturned at Kazangarare road in Karoi on Sunday.

Eye witnesses allege the vehicle was carrying love birds two men and two women from Muchikangwe suburb in Karoi who were drinking and partying on Sunday.

"The car had four people on board who were lovers, both men died on the spot while their lovers escaped with minor injuries," said the source.

"The accident was due to speeding because they were drinking and driving as well as partying on Sunday."

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabweazara could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Fatal road accidents are on the increase in Zimbabwe.

