Home | World | Africa | Zanu PF youth official under fire

Zanu PF youth league members in Chipinge have staged a demonstration against the Manicaland youth league chairperson Mbuso Chinguno over allegations of fraud and embezzlement of almost US$400 000 collected to develop residential stands in Chipinge Town and Checheche Growth Point.

The residential stands were expected to benefit thousands of youths.

The youths say the provincial youth chair did not follow tender procedures and decided to form his company to develop the residential stands in order to create a platform to divert money to fund personal businesses, thereby delaying the servicing of residential stands.

The angry youths mainly from Chipinge South who feel short changed gave a three weeks ultimatum for the issue to be resolved stating that they no longer have confidence in the Manicaland youth chair.

Beauty Dhliwayo, the national youth league secretary for production and labour together with other four provincial youth league members who attended the gathering promised to take the grievances to the national youth chair for onward submission to the party leadership.

Contacted for comment, Chinguno dismissed the allegations citing only 500 of the initial targeted 3000 beneficiaries are paying subscription fees.

President Robert Mugabe launched the scheme in Chipinge on 25 September last year where 350 hectares at Redwell farm some 5km from the town was allocated to establish a youth village with 50 hectares at Checheche Growth Point also meant for the youths.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa