'Kenya needs reforms to move forward,' insists Odinga - of course, he is right

Announcing yesterday, Odinga who managed a historic High Court victory which reverses this year's election results that gave his opponent Uhuru Kenyatta a win, stuck to his word as he announced he will not betray the Kenyan people.

"There must be reforms at the IEBC to enable this nation to move forward," said Odinga.

Having successfully proven before a Court of law that the August elections were rigged it simply does not make any sense to then agree to take part in the rerun when absolutely nothing has been done to make sure the same election shenanigans will not be repeated.

Zimbabwe's 2008 elections were a historic event in that they settled the question of the depths of depravity and barbarism Zanu PF would sink to win elections. The essence of the Global Political Agreement was that the country's political system must be completely reformed if the country was ever to stop Zanu PF barbarism and have free, fair and credible elections.

The fact that Tsvangirai and his MDC friend failed to get even one democratic reform implemented is the greatest testimonial to their breath-taking incompetence! Frankly when one is dealing with such nincompoops as Tsvangirai it was no surprise that MDC agreed to contest the July 2013 elections although not even one reform was in place and in total disregard of the SADC leaders' warning not to contest.

"If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done," SADC leaders warned.

It was only after Zanu PF had blatantly rigged the July 2013 elections that the MDC buffoons finally got the message on the need for reforms. "No reform, no elections!" they resolved at the party congress. Sadly, the moments of sanity did not last, at the first full moon the werewolves in Harvest House were howling in unison "We will contest next elections, with or without the reforms!"

To the world at large, MDC leaders claim that they have "Winning In Rigged Elections (WIRE)" strategies. Only a fool would believe such foolishness.

By implementing the democratic reforms during Kenya's GNU Raila Odinga gave that country a chance to end the entrenched de facto one-party, KANU, dictatorship that has existed since the country's independence in 1963. The very fact that Uhuru Kenyatta was about to corrupt some of the officials to tamper with the process underlines how difficult it is to uproot corruption and a dictatorship.

If the people of Kenya allow the Thursday vote to go ahead and thus let Uhuru Kenyatta get away with tampering with the electoral process then everyone should know Kenya has closed the door to democratic change. The people will live to regret this. Odinga has done his best to help Kenya end the de facto one-party dictatorship. Odinga was a blessing to the people of Kenya, it is a great pity the people failed to recognise this.

By the same token, Morgan Tsvangirai has been Zimbabwe's curse; the idiot failed to get even one reform implemented during the GNU and now he is the one giving blatant denial of the people's freedoms and basic human rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections a veneer of credibility by claiming MDC can win rigged elections! Tragically, for Zimbabwe, there are hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans who continues to follow the idiot blindly like sheep to the slaughter!

Kenya had the opportunity for democratic change and if the nation fail to take it, it will be the people themselves' fault not Raila Odinga. In Zimbabwe, we never even had a look in because the MDC idiots failed to implement even one democratic reform in five years of the GNU. Even today, with the benefit of hindsight, Tsvangirai & co. continue to undermine all efforts to effect meaningful democratic change in the country.

How ironic that millions of Zimbabweans risked life and limb to elect Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends on the promise they would bring democratic change. MDC have not only failed to bring about even one democratic change in their 17 years on the political stage, 5 years of which they were in the GNU; worse still, they are now the ones fighting against those demanding reforms. We do not need reforms implemented, MDC are now arguing, because the party has devised strategies to win rigged elections!

Whilst Odinga is arguing end the dictatorship and move Kenya forward; Tsvangirai is arguing to retain the dictatorship and drag Zimbabwe backward. What a nightmare!

"Mapenzi eMDC anongo pepereka nenyika!" (MDC fools are like the wind, they do not know where they are coming from or where they are going!)

"Mapenzi inyama yegakava!" (Fools are stubbornly foolish, it is second nature!) as the Shona would say!