Fisherman drowns while using homemade canoe



An 18-year-old Mvurwi fish monger allegedly drowned at Forester E dam in Mvurwi on Tuesday afternoon (yesterday).

Sources close to investigations allege the fish monger was using an unsafe homemade canoe that exposed him to drowning and he is still under water.

"The fishmonger is said to have drowned while using a homemade canoe, villagers failed to retrieve the body yesterday and are now waiting for the police to take over," said the source.

Although, Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati could not be reached for comment, when Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene scores of people were gathered helplessly near the dam.

