PDP condemns violence against MDC-T cadres

The People's Democratic Party PDP led by Hon Tendai Biti strongly condemn yesterday's violence that reportedly injured Delmar, the MDC T Chitungwiza South District Organising Secretary and others. He was badly brutalized and his house and property destroyed by suspected Zanu Pf youths in Unit M and left for dead.

For exercising his democratic right of conducting a voter registration programme for his party, Delmar is now seeking treatment at Chitungwiza Hospital as his legs were butchered by machetes.

Violence in any context is indefensible and will not effect the necessary reforms Zimbabwe needs to achieve true democracy and national reconciliation. Violence will not accomplish anything but furthers Instability. The Zanu Pf continued policy of criminalizing peaceful voter mobilization has only contributed to an environment of mistrust among supporters of different political parties. As PDP we strongly condemn the violence carried out by suspected Zanu Pf youths in Chitungwiza.We can never tolerate bigotry, hatred and the violence carried out in its name.

PDP is a member of the MDC Alliance and what happened to our members is of great concern for both parties. We condemn the violence and discrimination of any kind regardless of which political party one is affiliated to.Whilst we cannot comment on this case in particular as it is rightly being investigated by the Chitungwiza Police ,it is important that everyone in our community know that as PDP we are against this kind of brutality. Chitungwiza is well known to be a tolerant and welcoming city that is proud of its diversity.

We are absolutely sure that the overwhelming response to this incident will be of huge concern and care for our cadres.We must never be complacent about the need to address prejudices that exist in all societies. PDP will certainly never tolerate such attitudes in our cities as the safety and well being of our supporters is a priority. We therefore hope that the perpetrators will be brought to book and answer for their transgressions. PDP - committed to community - dedicated to progress. Another Zimbabwe is possible

Tendai Mazenge

PDP Secretary for Information and Publicity, Harare Province

