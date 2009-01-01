Prophet snatches best friend's wife
A Johane Masowe eChishanu prophet has dragged another prophet from the same sect to a traditional court for allegedly snatching him wife.
Nelson Soda reportedly approached Chief Makope's village court demanding justice over the snatching of his wife by his best friend and church mate Tafadzwa Kahuni.A source told Bulawayo24.com that Kahuni allegedly took his friend's wife and fled from Chipanza farm to reside in Mvurwi town.
The matter is expected to be heard on 5 November at Mvurwi country club.
