Man livestreams own suicide on Facebook in protest over daughter's wedding



A 54-year-old man filmed his own suicide live on Facebook because his daughter was getting married without his approval.

Ayhan Uzun, 54, can be seen speaking to a camera in a lengthy rant about his family before taking a gun and shooting himself in the head.

He said: 'I am livestreaming tonight, and it is my will, I do not want the ones who put me in this position to attend my funeral.'

He pulls the trigger on the count of three after adding: 'Goodbye, I am leaving, take good care of yourselves.'

Mr Uzun, who was alone at his home, revealed that he only learned about his daughter's engagement in a telephone call.

Mr Uzun said: 'On my daughter's happiest day (her engagement), they called me and said to me: "Father come have a treat".'

'Nobody asked about me. Nobody treated me like a man. My father-in-law took my place and without having a right he approved my daughter's wedding.

'Nobody said this girl's father is alive. Though I would have waited for my daughter and family to say to me: "Come father, be with us."

'My wife called me and she told me. I said to her why didn't you come to tell me, and she said: "We cannot make a personal visit to you…"

'Maybe some of you will call this a show. I do not want anybody to go through this thing that I am going through.

'A little later I will put an end to my life with the gun I am holding in my hands.'

During his livestreamed speech, friends and relatives sent comments begging him not to kill himself.

However, Mr Uzun ignored them and went through with his threat. His family rushed around to the house to find his dead body.

Police have launched an investigation and Mr Uzun's body has been taken to a morgue for an autopsy.

Man livestreams own suicide on Facebook in protest over daughter's wedding
