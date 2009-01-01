Home | World | Africa | Tsvangirai is bigger than the 3 Alliances, avoid decisive elements

There are only two popular politicians in this country that is Morgan Tsvangirai and Mugabe. These two gentlemen are entitled to their brands. They are bigger than their respective parties. The reason why I would always label Mujuru as a project is that why is it that every time Morgan wants to make progress on his alliance meetings and other factors Mujuru will always bring something new to the political map. I think I'm of the feeling that Mujuru's assignment is mainly for just disturbing the programmes and bringing in confusion.

The truth of the matter is Morgan's brand is bigger than any other coalition or alliance you can ever think of in Zimbabwe. We have 72 registered political parties in Zimbabwe but Tsvangirai's name has overshadowed the political map. Even people in Zanu PF really know very well that he is their biggest threat. In fact Tsvangirai has to deal with few weaknesses and issues so that he can be able to garner the 50+1 vote required. There is no need for people to be making arguments over the issue of popularity or measuring the strengths of any other alliances; this is a mere waste of time. Instead of focusing on the issue of registering voters and reaching out to new voters they are busy making funny arguments, comparing coalitions, this is not the time to be making such arguments, and we need serious business.

Mujuru has lost political relevance and I always repeat it is high time she must go and rest, or do farming, politics is not her business, and I think she was in Zanu PF presidium by mistake or luck. She has been making wrong political calculations, judging by the events which took place in her political outfit I don't see her making a good president. What Tsvangirai should be doing is to make sure that he has strong advisors on the ground who should help him to make correct political decisions, and at the same time, he should avoid getting everything which comes to him, because this could be a deliberate ploy by the state agents to confuse him or feed him with wrong information. Get to the ground, Tsvangirai's name is very popular and I think he is more trusted than anyone else despite some of his shortfalls.

There has been so much debate about his health and other issues but for now it is too late for people to change a candidate, this will bring confusion and split votes. Believe me if Tsvangirai does the correct thing, he may even scoop higher percentage if he plays his cards close to his chest. Zanu PF has made numerous campaigns, and Mugabe had more than 9 inter face meetings and look at the ground covered, and my question will then be why wasting time focusing on the issue of which coalition or alliance is stronger, instead of going to the ground campaigning? Morgan pulled 75% in 2008 so why is he worried about selfish individuals who want to confuse voters by introducing funny coalitions which are barely useless on the political map.

For me Mujuru is finished politically and what she is trying to do is to try and get Tsvangirai on her side so that she can gain political relevance. She is too power hungry and dealing with such a person, she can cause splits in the MDC alliance. There is a lot of ground work which needs to be covered e.g. the issue of candidates, the issue of primaries and other matters, the alliance has no enough funding, so by attending to Mujuru this could be a deliberate ploy by some agents to bring confusion and at the same time buying time so that people won't register.

My advice to him is he must get to the ground and start campaigning and begin to educate the voters of what is required of them. I think the main challenge is some few elements who are closer to Morgan Tsvangirai, and those who may be giving him advise, I guess he has to reshuffle his team a bit before crucial polls, I'm of the feeling that some of the guys who are in his advisory council could be sponsored to give him wrong advise. His brand is good but some of his political decisions could be worry some.

-----------------

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of SIPAR TRUST which is responsible for Policy Analysis and Research. He is also an academic and researcher. He can be contacted at southernisntitutepar@gmail.com

