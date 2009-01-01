Home | World | Africa | Mugabe meets 5 new envoys

President Robert Mugabe this Wednesday received letters of credence from five new ambassadors who have been appointed to represent their countries in Zimbabwe.

The five new ambassadors are: Mr Cho Jai - Che of South Korea, Mrs Barbarah van Hellemond of the Netherlands, Mr George Marcantonatos of Greece, Mr Rene Marcel Cremonese of Canada and Mrs Janet Bessong Odeka of Nigeria.

South Korea has bilateral relations with Zimbabwe in the areas of education where it provides scholarships and short training courses for Zimbabwean students.

It also works with Zimbabwe in the area of agricultural research development through the Korea Programme for International Agriculture Center, which was established in Harare in June 2016.

The Netherlands was the largest importer of Zimbabwe's flowers, which would find their way to various markets throughout the world.

Lately, the Netherlands is working with farmers especially women with a group hosted in Amsterdam last year for a training course.

The new Greek Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Marcantonatos, who was accompanied by a large group comprising embassy staff and prominent representatives of the Hellenic community in Zimbabwe said his country has a long relationship with Zimbabwe.

Canada, which is a huge provider of scholarships to Zimbabwe since 1980, said he is keen to continue people to people co-operation.

His predecessor had promised that Canada will increase the number of scholarships to Zimbabwe due to the excellent performance by Zimbabwean students in Canadian institutions.

The new Nigerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Bessong Odeka said she is keen to see bilateral ties with Zimbabwe expand in the socio-economic sphere, as well as the agricultural sector.

Besides the strong Pan-Africanist ties between Zimbabwe and Nigeria, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote was also in the country in 2015 to explore areas of possible investment.

He had identified cement manufacturing and coal production.

