'Why would small boys humiliate the man who liberated them'
Police blocked the entourage and even kicked the candles which Dabengwa was lighting to mark the ceremony on the road side where the group was blocked."Surely if the liberation struggle is important to us how come a stalwart such as Dabengwa was treated like a common thug by the police as he led the Bhalagwe delegation ?. The man is not a saint but there must be a limit to some things," Nkomo said.
"Right now a quoterie of fake war vets are enjoying the fruits of independence whilst the real heroes languish in grinding poverty .Even the new minister Cain Mathema of war Vets is former FROLIZI functionary. Sibohloniphana."
