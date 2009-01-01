Home | World | Africa | Mugabe's take over from Banana caused Zim's problems
Conflict Research Consortium has described President Robert Mugabe's take over from the former late President Cannan Banana as having caused the demise of the country as Mugabe has become untouchable.

The consortium said Banana was the first President of independent Zimbabwe, the man who resigned from the position to make way for Unity between Zimbabwe's liberation political parties as part of negotiations to end the Gukurahundi atrocities and facilitate the introduction of the Executive Presidency.

"The change gave one individual enough power to politicise institutions and become the untouchable messianic life leader of a now broken and divided society. At independence there was 'RECONCILIATION' and non-partisan law enforcement and hope for a rainbow Zimbabwe. A period when government was fighting to ensure every citizen had fair opportunities to fully unleash their potential in a new independent Zimbabwe," said the consortium.

The consortium said it was not a perfect system of governance as adjustments were still being made to change the colonially inherited system that was designed to benefit a few according to race to now be able to benefit all citizens without regard to any form of classification.️

"The principles of coexistence and tolerance are important as bases for building mutually acceptable relationships between highly diverse communities within a larger society. If the integrative system is to work--that is, if it is to be able to hold a diverse community together as a single entity (for example, a nation state)--there must be a certain level of tolerance between the different religious, ethnic, and/or racial groups living in that state. In the absence of tolerance and willing co-existence, societies will be in perpetual conflict, with each side trying to somehow get rid of the other, either by forcing them to leave (as refugees), through genocide, or by one group completely dominating and de-humanizing the opposing group(s)." said the Consortium.

