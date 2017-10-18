Home | World | Africa | MDC supporters assaulted for distributing BVR fliers

Heal Zimbabwe Trust has reported that some MDC supporters were assaulted by unknown assailants in Harare Province in Chitungwiza Ward 14.

"On the 18th of October 2017, three MDC supporters were assaulted by unknown assailants who accused them of distributing BVR fliers in Unit J. The matter was reported at Town centre police station under RRB number 3318761," said the trust.

"In Midlands Province Gokwe South Ward 17 on 16 October 2017, Village head Magodhi refused to issue proof of residence to MDC –T supporters. He only issued proof of residence to ZANU PF supporters only."

Zanu PF youth chairman intimidates residents registering to vote.

A Zanu PF chairman at Mbire Ward 7 reportedly intimidated villagers who visited the registration centre to register to vote.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust reported that Zanu PF Youth Chairman, Joseph Sakala and four unidentified youth officers intimidated community members who were registering to vote at Majongwe Primary School on the 18th of October 2017.

"Sakala told community members that the BVR process will detect the Presidential candidate and political party that people would have vote for in the 2018 elections," said the trust.

"In Mbire Ward 7* o*n 19 October 2017, Fanuel Mawodzeka, a Youth Officer forced people at Majongwe Primary School to submit serial numbers of their voter registration slips to him."

