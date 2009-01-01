Home | World | Africa | Angry residents attack Zanu-PF thug

Angry Chitungwiza resident seemingly revenging for an MDC activist who was recently attacked by the ruling party's gang has attacked a leader of the Zanu PF gang last night.

The MDC sources said Peter Anusa leader of Zanu Pf thugs terrorising people in Chitungwiza Unity N was seriously attacked last night by unknown people in what seems to be an instant justice from fade up Chitungwiza residents.

"The other thugs are still at large but it is believed they are being co-housed by one of the thugs girlfriend in within Chitungwiza (Address withdheld). We want to thank the responsible citizens for defending the community," said the source.

"Lets continue monitoring their movements and lets not forget to register to vote. Lets all say no to violence."

