Ex-CIO minister join Tsvangirai's alliance

FORMER Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and former Agriculture minister Rugare Gumbo have joined the MDC Alliance which is being led by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Mutasa who is the also the former State Security minister and Gumbo the former Zanu PF spokesperson, on Wednesday said they were replacing their leader, Agrippa Mutambara, whom they fired from the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF).

In a letter addressed to the MDC-Alliance chairman, Morgan Tsvangirai, dated 25 October 2017 by, ZimPF secretary general, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Mutasa and Gumbo said they were now the party's representatives in the grand coalition of opposition political parties.

Mutasa and Gumbo, prior to Mutambara's dismissal, were calling themselves elders and founder members of the ZimPF, a party they formed together with the former Vice President Joice Mujuru two years ago after being fired from Zanu PF.

