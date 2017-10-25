Ex-CIO minister join Tsvangirai's alliance

Mutasa who is the also the former State Security minister and Gumbo the former Zanu PF spokesperson, on Wednesday said they were replacing their leader, Agrippa Mutambara, whom they fired from the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF).
Mutasa and Gumbo, prior to Mutambara's dismissal, were calling themselves elders and founder members of the ZimPF, a party they formed together with the former Vice President Joice Mujuru two years ago after being fired from Zanu PF.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles