Grace organizes 'Super Sunday Rally'

First Lady Grace Mugabe's interface rally with members of various apostolic sects has been set for next Sunday, November 5 at Rufaro Stadium, Harare.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe yesterday said Grace had agreed to address the vapostori next Sunday.

The rally is being organised by former Zanu PF central committee member and patron of the newly-formed Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council, Jimayi Muduvuri.

Although NewsDay could not get a comment from Muduvuri, his sect's national co-ordinator Emmanuel Muzhangiri confirmed the development.

Said Muzhangiri, "The date has not yet been confirmed, but we are meeting the First Family at Zimbabwe Grounds possibly early November. We are a big organisation and we hope to bring about 200 000 members to meet the First Family.

"We basically want to thank the President for the peace in the country, his support for agriculture through the Presidential Inputs Scheme and for allowing us the freedom of worship we are enjoying in the country.

"We will also take the opportunity to express our concerns that include requesting the President that all church members also benefit from the Presidential Inputs Scheme that, together with last year's good rains, has made the country food-secure."

