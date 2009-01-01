Home | World | Africa | Nkosana Moyo meets youth to discuss policies

Alliance for the People's Agenda leader and presidential aspirant, Nkosana Moyo will tomorrow meet young people at Moto Republic to discuss his policies as the 2018 elections beckon.

Moyo is focusing on a massive recruitment drive and meeting people from all walks of life, among them captains of industry, vendors and students.

The former Industry and International Trade minister has been traversing the length and breadth of the country, outlining his vision for the country.

Tomorrow, he will meet the youth cluster at the Moto Republic.

The youth vote is expected to be critical in next year's election and all the parties have been looking at ways to excite the young people, most of them first-time voters.

