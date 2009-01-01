Home | World | Africa | Civil servants to fund Zanu-PF congress

Zanu-PF has reportedly resorted to coercing civil servants, particularly teachers, to contribute at least $1 each towards its $8 million extraordinary congress slated for December.

NewsDay has gathered that in provinces such as Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central, teachers had been ordered to "donate" $1 each, while headmasters are required to fork out $2 each towards the congress.

But Zanu-PF warned people to be wary of individuals soliciting money on its behalf, as some of them were bogus. The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) claimed that its members had been given up to next week to make the payments.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF has sounded a warning on con artists who are in the habit of swindling individuals and companies on the pretext of raising funds for the party.

This follows reports that there are some people who are using the party name for personal financial gain. Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo who is also Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister urged sponsors to be on guard.

