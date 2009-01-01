Home | World | Africa | Fastjet launches new fare products for business and leisure travel

Big Saver

Fastjet customers can now select between two affordable fare products, designed to suit both the business and leisure traveler. This initiative forms part of fastjet's greater customer service enhancement programme.From today, when purchasing a flight, customers now have the option of selecting either:a)- a basic flight for travel to your destination. This fare includes 7kg hand luggage but excludes all checked baggage, which will be charged. All ancillaries on this fare product is also chargeable.

b) Achiever - this brand-new product includes your flight, 7kg hand luggage, one piece of check-in luggage (23kg between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls and Harare and Victoria Falls | 30kg between Johannesburg and Harare) and one free route or date and time change.(excluding fare differences).



The fare products were designed with accessibility and travel agility in mind, and to better serve the airline's customers.

"Fastjet's greater customer service enhancement programme encompasses every aspect of our business," says fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Faith Chaitezvi.

"The launch of fare products with greater flexibility when booking a flight follows on recent research; fastjet listens to its customers."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa