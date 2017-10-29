Home | World | Africa | Team MRP invades Plumtree

Mthwakazi Republic Party is set to hold four party's campaign rallies in Plumtree, as it gears up for an outright win in Mthwakazi's all council and Parliamentary seats available.

Party spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said the Zimbabwe Republic Police have cleared their meeting which will take place between the 28th and 29th of October 2017.

"We will be in Bulilima East at Mlomwe Business centre on the 28th of October from 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs, while on that same day we will proceed to Tshangwa business centre from 13:00hrs to 17:00hrs, lets meet there. On the 29th of October 2017, we start at Gambu business centre from 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs before we proceed to Bhagani business centre from 1300-1700hrs," he said.

"The party's leadership is confident that the rallies will be a great success as people are still worming up to the newly launched party's Manifesto, that has been published widely more than we ever expected. The Manifesto has seen even the international press having an interest in interviewing us.The party's president Cde Mqondisi Moyo is set to unpack the party's blue print to the people of Plumtree, this coming weekend. According to the people on the ground Plumtree has declared zero tolerance to any Shona led party, and they have already assured the people's party that it will win in Plumtree."

He said people of Plumtree are particularly unimpressed by government failure to share the national cake equally.

"There is no proper infrastructure in Plumtree and no proper roads, yet millions of dollars are collected daily from Plumtree border posts as well as from the abundance of gold being looted daily to Harare.The MRP language is very clear, register to Vote and Vote Team MRP so that we are in charge of our own affairs as the people of Matabeleland through our Councillors and Parliamentarians," he said.

