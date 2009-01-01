Home | World | Africa | Mutambara raped Judith Todd during Gukurahundi era?

Former Agriculture minister Rugare Gumbo yesterday said both Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader Retired Brigadier Agrippa Mutambara and the party's interim secretary-general Kudakwashe Bhasikiti should leave them out of their factional fights.

The party fired Mutambara on Tuesday for tarnishing the image of "our" party through failing to clear his name of rape allegations haunting him.

The former top Zimbabwe national army official is accused of raping Judith Todd the daughter of Former Rhodesian Prime Minister, Sir Garfield Todd, during the Gukurahundi genocide.

"Just to correct Mutambara, we are the founder members of ZimPF. We are members of the party, but we were simply against his leadership because of some reasons now expressed by Bhasikiti," he said.

"We had always said it. Mutambara cannot be voted for because of his skeletons. The Judith Todd issue has always been a problem in the party and we were against his leadership, but the likes of Bhasikiti put him there.

"We are happy Bhasikiti has now seen the light about what we were saying."

Gumbo said he was not an interim leader of the party, as he remained an elder and founder together with Mutasa and Makova.

Mutasa and Gumbo, prior to Mutambara's dismissal, were calling themselves elders and founder members of the ZimPF, a party they formed together with the former Vice President Joice Mujuru two years ago after being fired from Zanu-PF.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa