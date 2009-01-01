Home | World | Africa | MP candidates should be the most popular person in the constituency
I like Coalition for Democrats (Code)'s approach where they have separated party/coalition leadership (Dumiso Dabengwa) from the presidential candidate (Elton Mangoma).

I also like their idea that coalition candidates for parliamentary elections will be the most popular person in the constituency from the coalition regardless of which party in the coalition he hails from.

This calls for open primary elections. That is highly democratic and progressive.

That is also the way the coalition's (Code) leader and presidential candidate should be selected: No to horse-trading.

I hope, therefore, the acting leader and presidential candidate aspirant will both seek the necessary mandates.

They must offer their posts for contestation in internal elections for coalition leadership positions and open primary elections for the presidential candidate.

The potential fatal flaw of avoiding the people needs correction.

Until that is done, we reserve our congratulations, but good luck to them.

MP candidates should be the most popular person in the constituency
