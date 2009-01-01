MP candidates should be the most popular person in the constituency
- 4 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
I also like their idea that coalition candidates for parliamentary elections will be the most popular person in the constituency from the coalition regardless of which party in the coalition he hails from.
This calls for open primary elections. That is highly democratic and progressive.
That is also the way the coalition's (Code) leader and presidential candidate should be selected: No to horse-trading.
They must offer their posts for contestation in internal elections for coalition leadership positions and open primary elections for the presidential candidate.
The potential fatal flaw of avoiding the people needs correction.
Until that is done, we reserve our congratulations, but good luck to them.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles