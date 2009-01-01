Zimdollar returns?
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Delivering the second edition of the State of the Economy Address (SEA) yesterday President Biti said the ZANUPF government had run out of options and therefore will return the Zim dollar to monetise their activities.
"Our biggest fear is that ZANU PF's appetite for expenditure is insatiable. Thus expenditure and expenditure obligations will continue to increase whilst the fiscal space continues to shrink. However, this government has exhausted the capacity of domestic resource mobilization as no one is prepared to accept TBs anymore. In this situation, we view the return of the Zimbabwe Dollar as inevitable."
He said the current monetary situation in Zimbabwe was based on the myth of transferable balances known as RTGS.
Thus from a very short period time, from Aug 2016 – August 2017, there's been a massive growth in broad money supply (M3) the bulk of which has been the RTGS balances," he said.
In the comprehensive SEA President Biti also addressed the issue of capture and corruption expressing concern on the involvement of the first family at the centre of illegal activities.
He spoke about the intention to create Zimbabwe Airlines a firm that is meant to benefit the first family.
"The first family is also at the centre of the formation of a new airline called Zimbabwe Airways in respect of which several individuals are being paid millions of dollars to approve the purchase of second hand Boeing planes from Malaysia airlines despite these being at the centre of crashes that happened in recent times," Mr Biti said.
President Biti provided a raft of urgent solutions to the crisis but ultimately concluded a political solution was needed.
"The only hope for the people of Zimbabwe is participation in national and electoral processes; this is why the participation in the on-going voter registration exercise is a MUST for every Zimbabwean. Giving into voter apathy at this critical stage is handing over the future of this country to tried, tested and certified failures."
Full SEA DOCUMENT below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles