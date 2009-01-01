Home | World | Africa | Baby dies of poisoning
Baby dies of poisoning



A Chipinge baby has died of poisoning after consuming a highly toxic pesticide.

The parents of the one year nine months old girl, Nekutenda Dhlakama are suspecting foul play, claiming that the plastic containing tamik poison found near their house is not theirs and someone could have placed it there with a motive.

Nekutenda's mother, Sibongile Dhlakama said upon discovering that her last born had consumed poison, she rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

The father, John Johnson Dhlakama said he is pained by the unexpected death of his daughter, adding that the presence of poison on his house remains mysterious.

Tamik poison falls in the super-toxin class.

