Jonathan Moyo blasts Prof. Nyagura
- 2 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This came out at a taskforce meeting that was held at Catholic University today.
Following a recent speech by the chairman of the taskforce, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, Professor Levi Nyagura, as cited by Professor Moyo, there is a misconception lying within the taskforce over the role of the team.
In the recent press statement by the chair of the taskforce, there are indications that the chairman of the team used the University of Zimbabwe in place of the taskforce, according to Professor Moyo.
The Taskforce on Transformation of Higher Education for Industrialisation and Modernisation, which comprises of 10 vice chancellors from state universities in the country, was established this year with part of its mandate being to help industry and business to facilitate the country's industrialisation and modernisation programme.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles