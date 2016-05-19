Home | World | Africa | Footballer attacker a fugitive

THE MAN who brutally attacked a service officer and footballer was a fugitive from justice, the court has revealed.

Hardwork Mushati, who has been charged with attempted murder after he attacked footballer and soldier - Kudzai Mwaramba last week during a brawl for the control of a car wash area - had been running away from the law for more than a year.

Mushati attacked Mwaramba with a machete resulting the Buffaloes defender losing part of his arm in the horrific attack.

Prosecutor Matthew Chimutunga told the court that Mushati was a wanted man who had been evading the police for more than a year after he skipped trial in a case of assaulting his daughter.

The court was also told that Mushati had assaulted police officers and unlawfully left their custody in 2016.

According to court records, Mushati resisted arrest by constables Magwenzi and Masendeke on May 19, 2016 when they wanted to arrest him over the assault of his daughter.

He claimed they had no right to interfere with his family, the court was told.

The two cops accompanied by constables Chirindo, Makwanda, Haruperi and Wedzerai returned the next day and arrested him at Tisu Tisu Bottle Store.

They took him to Hob House Police Post from where he again escaped custody and ran away despite being handcuffed.

When he was eventually brought to court following his re-arrest, he absconded his routine remand appearance until he was arrested for the machete attack on Mwaramba.

Mushati has been slapped with attempted murder for his machete attack on Mwaramba whose Buffaloes team in currently chasing the Eastern Region title which could guarantee the army side promotion to the Castle Lager premiership next year.

He has been remanded to October 31.

Mwaramba's career appears to be as good as over after part of his hand was amputated following the machete attack. He is recovering at Mutare Provincial Hospital.

