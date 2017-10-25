Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mugabe portrait taken from Embassy in London, set alight?

On Wednesday afternoon - 25 October 2017- Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) members gathered at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the organisation.

The major highlight was the defacing of Mugabe's portrait, and burning, much to the titillation of people passing by.

The portrait was torn apart, the pieces were scattered, spat on, trampled, and then burned by the angry activists.

"We the people, are stronger than tyrants, we want Mugabe to go, the sooner the better and soon it will be time to judge him for the crimes committed during Gukurahundi and reclaim what he and his inner circle have plundered"

The democratic protesters said that they are striving to confront the violence perpetrated by the ZANU-PF regime with peaceful demonstrations.

The mock invasion looked so real the internet went crazy.

The significance of this symbolic act is in that totalitarian regimes understand the power of portraiture because they are supposed to celebrate the wisdom, and humanity of a dictator. Such efforts to bolster legitimacy are even more important for ZANU-PF in light of the growing political dissent.

In a fit of rage at the failures of the ZANU-PF regime, the activists presented a different visual language. The defaced image of Mugabe was mutilated and burned as though it was a person until it was completely eradicated. It was apparent that the protesters were going to destroy the likeness of Mugabe with such rage as soon as they emerged from the embassy doors.

This sign of political dissent, defacing of Mugabe portraits, is the second organised by ZHRO at the same venue so far this year.

A 16 minute video footage, which is doing rounds on social media, is available on ZHRO's Facebook page and shows the activists demanding freedom and democracy as they "decapitate Mugabe"

The ZHRO members then turned to celebrate the first Anniversary of the founding of ZHRO.

Members of other human rights organisations and political parties also turned out to mark the occasion.

"As we mark the birth of ZHRO we encourage everyone to work together to defeat this regime" said one protester.

The first year has seen a lot of progress with an ever increasing membership coming out to the Wednesday Vigil.

