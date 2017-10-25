Home | World | Africa | Dembare striker linked to Kaizer Chiefs switch

Dynamos striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba has been linked with a move to South Africa, with Kaizer Chiefs reportedly amongst those teams interested.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has made no secret of the fact that he's in search for additional fire-power up front.

It now appears likely that Cameroon-born Ntouba, who is the leading marksman in Zimbabwe this season with 11 goals, may just be Komphela's answer.

There is however nothing concrete on the table yet, apart from a Goal source's claim that 'Chiefs are not the only team keeping tabs on Ntouba. There are other PSL teams monitoring him, including Sundowns and Polokwane City.'

The player's manager Michael Ngobeni also confirmed that he's looking to find the 24-year-old Ntouba a new home in South Africa.

"I have been mandated to market the boy here [in South Africa]. As things stand, there are no offers, but there's huge interest in his services. At least three or four clubs are monitoring him," he said.

"I'm not surprised that he's wanted by so many teams. He's proper, but then again we're not in a hurry to find him a club. There's still about two months left before the January transfer window opens."

Chiefs will be aiming to maintain their recent form when they travel to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for a Telkom Knockout round of 16 clash on Saturday.

Kick off is at 20:15.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa