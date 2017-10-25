1 dies, 2 injured in car crash
The accident happened at Nketa 6 Park.
Bulawayo province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said the driver of the vehicle was aged between 30 to 35 years while the injured passengers were ferried to Mpilo Hospital for medical attention.
Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, hit an electric pole before ramming onto a tree resulting in the car catching fire.
Residents of the area are now saying the park is a black spot after witnessing several accidents while some people died after hanging themselves in the park.
They are now calling city fathers to erect some humps around the area to avoid further loss of lives.
