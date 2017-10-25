Home | World | Africa | Mugabe's Bulawayo rally set for 4 November
Mugabe's Bulawayo rally set for 4 November



Bulawayo province will host the 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally at White City Stadium on the 4th of next month.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanayi Chipanga made the announcement at a youth inter-district conference held at the party's provincial headquarters in Bulawayo this Thursday.

He said the league's leadership reached the date after being convinced by the progress made towards the preparations of the event which are now at 80 percent.

Chipanga revealed that President Robert Mugabe has provided 10 000 litres of fuel towards the logistical arrangements of the interface rally.

