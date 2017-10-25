Mugabe's Bulawayo rally set for 4 November
Bulawayo province will host the 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally at White City Stadium on the 4th of next month.
Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanayi Chipanga made the announcement at a youth inter-district conference held at the party's provincial headquarters in Bulawayo this Thursday.
Chipanga revealed that President Robert Mugabe has provided 10 000 litres of fuel towards the logistical arrangements of the interface rally.
